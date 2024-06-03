3 Autonomous Driving Stocks That Could Make Your Grandchildren Rich

As autonomous driving technology rapidly advances, the investment landscape is becoming increasingly attractive for those looking at long-term gains. With major strides in AI, sensor technology and regulatory advancements, autonomous vehicles are poised to transform our roads, economies and daily lives.
Currently valued at $147 billion as of 2022, experts anticipate the global Autonomous Vehicle market to expand dramatically at a CAGR of 40.43%. Experts project the market to reach a staggering $4,372 billion by 2032, driven primarily by advancements in interconnected infrastructure, reductions in traffic congestion and enhanced vehicle safety measures.
Investing in autonomous driving stocks could be akin to investing in internet companies in the early 2000s. For investors looking to potentially secure a prosperous financial future, here are three autonomous driving stocks that stand out. These companies have unique strengths and promising prospects in the rapidly evolving autonomous driving landscape.
Ouster (OUST)
Ouster (NYSE:OUST) is emerging as a noteworthy contender in the rapidly evolving lidar technology landscape. Known for its high-performance lidar sensors, Ouster caters to diverse sectors, including automotive, industrial automation, robotics and smart infrastructure.
The company’s performance in Q1 2024 illustrates a company on the rise. Reporting a revenue increase of 51% year-over-year, Ouster achieved record-breaking revenues that surpassed an annualized run rate of $100 million for the first time. This milestone underscores the company’s rapid growth trajectory and successful expansion across multiple sectors.
The company’s strategic focus is on diversifying its revenue streams, particularly through software solutions like Gemini and Blue City for smart infrastructure applications. These software platforms complement Ouster’s lidar sensors, enhancing their functionality with analytics and intelligent data processing capabilities. This, in turn, contributes to higher-margin revenue streams.
The lidar market is anticipated to grow robustly, driven by demand for autonomous vehicles. Ouster’s product offerings are well-positioned to capitalize on these trends.
NIO (NIO)
NIO (NYSE:NIO) is a frontrunner in the electric vehicle (EV) market. The company has recently showcased promising trends in vehicle deliveries and financial performance that merit a closer look.
The company reported a significant rebound in its vehicle deliveries, which soared to 20,544 vehicles in May, marking a substantial recovery from earlier lows. The uptick is part of a broader trend over the past three months, suggesting resilience and potential growth momentum.
One of NIO’s strategic highlights is the launch of its new low-cost EV brand, Onvo. The company should begin deliveries in September 2024. The company aims to capture a larger market segment with its competitive pricing for its new Onvo L60, a mid-size SUV. The move could potentially boost NIO’s sales volumes and market presence, provided it manages to maintain reasonable profit margins.
NIO’s current valuation reflects a high degree of investor skepticism, primarily due to its ongoing losses. However, the sales multiple for the company is extraordinarily low at just over 1x based on anticipated 2024 sales, suggesting a high margin of safety for potential investors.
Aptiv (APTV)
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) stands out for its innovative solutions in vehicle electrification, connectivity, and autonomous driving. As the industry shifts towards electric vehicles and more advanced safety technologies, The company’s strategic positioning and robust financial performance suggest significant growth potential.
APTV reported strong financial results in the first quarter of 2024, with revenues climbing to $4.9 billion. This growth is supported by Aptiv’s significant role in the advanced safety and user experience (AS&UX) segment, where it achieved significant growth. Moreover, the company’s adjusted operating income also impressed, reaching $544 million with a margin of 11%, surpassing consensus expectations of 9.8%.
The company’s growth strategy includes targeted acquisitions and a focus on innovation, particularly in high-growth areas like electrification and autonomous driving technologies. The company’s recent activities, such as the acquisition of Höhle, emphasize its commitment to expanding its capabilities and enhancing its product offerings in critical areas.
Given its strategic investments, focus on high-margin, high-growth areas and solid financial footing, Aptiv presents a compelling case for investors looking for exposure to the future of mobility.
On the date of publication, Mohammed Saqib did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.