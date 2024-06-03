3 Standout Stocks to Buy Each and Every Payday

There are multiple standout stocks to buy each payday. Before getting into those exact stocks, let’s define some thinking around what an investment might look like.
Current wisdom suggests investors allocate between 10% to 20% of their after-tax earnings toward investments. That percentage would be further broken down between stocks and bonds, largely depending upon individual risk tolerance. From there, it would be divided between ETFs, index funds and individual stocks. It is that last grouping, individual stocks, that we will be discussing here.
This is really a dollar-cost averaging strategy and, as such, will focus on relatively low-risk investments. That said, there is significant growth potential in the short term, with long-term growth almost assured in these investments.
Microsoft (MSFT)
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock has been an incredible investment for a long time. It has made a lot of money for many investors and is generally regarded as one of the best overall individual stocks to buy.
These days, there is a tremendous focus on artificial intelligence and the incredible potential Microsoft has due to its investment in OpenAI and other opportunities. I’m not really going to talk about that here, instead focusing on Microsoft from a dollar-cost averaging perspective for consistent monthly investors.
A hypothetical investor who placed $1,000 in Microsoft in June of 2020 and then invested $100 monthly would have spent a total of $5,800 by June 2024. Meanwhile, the value of that investment would have grown to approximately $9,691.66 for an overall return of 67.10%.
The same amount of capital placed in a bank account would yield almost nothing. Of course, there’s no promise that Microsoft or any other stock will continue to grow in the future but MSFT shares continue to be among the very best-regarded investments to consider.
Coca-Cola (KO)
Using the same investment strategy to buy Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) stock over the same period of time would yield less impressive results overall. The same $5,800 of capital would yield a return of 24.45%, growing to a value of $7,217.97.
Coca-Cola doesn’t benefit from the same artificial intelligence tailwinds that Microsoft does. That’s part of the reason its returns look so unattractive by comparison. Additionally, that calculation also omits the effect of dividends paid to Coca-Cola shareholders. So, returns are higher than 24.45%, even more so if reinvested in Coca-Cola shares due to the effects of compounding.
Anyway, the point I want to make is that Coca-Cola is one of Warren Buffett’s favorite stocks for a reason. Actually, it’s several reasons, but it all boils down to stability and competitive advantage. Coca-Cola has a product with high margins that is essentially perfected. That means the company doesn’t have to spend money on research and development and plant retooling to make money. Instead, Coca-Cola has a cash cow product on its hands that it can use to reward shareholders, which is precisely what it does. Warren Buffett loves Coca-Cola stock because it is trouble-free. That’s exactly why investors should believe in buying it each and every payday.
Visa (V)
Hypothetical investors who purchased Visa (NYSE:V) stock during the same period would have realized returns above 28%. Those returns are actually slightly higher, given the fact that Visa includes a modest dividend yielding less than 1%.
Anyway, Visa continues to be an excellent payday stock for investors. Shares are expected to continue to appreciate in value moving forward. It continues to thrive, with revenues and earnings growing at double-digit rates. Consumer spending is still strong, and Visa is a primary beneficiary of that as one of the leading credit card issuers.
Generally speaking, Visa is one of the pioneers in the fintech sector. The company is responsible for the development of one of the most comprehensive payments networks globally. Go anywhere, and you can rest assured your Visa card will allow you to purchase almost anything you need.
Beyond that though, Visa is a fintech pioneer in other ways. The company is doing a lot in relation to tokenization — the process of utilizing cryptographic keys to protect sensitive personal information — recently issuing its 10 billionth token. Visa is a strong company today and will continue to be a strong company tomorrow, which is why consistent investors should consider buying it every payday.
On the date of publication, Alex Sirois did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.