3 Stocks to Buy Now to Turn $1,000 into $10,000 in 2 Years

A constant goal in investment pursuit is to choose top stocks to buy now that provide significant growth in the constantly changing environment of investing prospects. Three businesses stick out among the many options as excellent contenders ready to increase initial investments. Each business has excellent financial health and a strategic aptitude for navigating their respective industries. For those hoping for significant returns soon, it is essential to comprehend their growth trajectories and critical capabilities.
These businesses, which focus on mobile capture technology and digital identification verification, have strong revenue growth due to their cutting-edge identity products. Modern supply chain solutions are firmly in place, significantly improving operational profitability and cash flow management.
In the meantime, they dominate cloud-based communication solutions, achieving significant contracts in business communications and claiming an unprecedented operational margin. Hence, these businesses provide financial stability and the possibility of a large increase in stock value for those looking to transform $1K into $10K in less than two years.
Mitek (MITK)
Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK) specializes in digital identity verification and mobile capture technology. New identification products helped Mitek’s fiscal Q2 2024 sales increase by 2% year-over-year (YoY) to $47 million. By fiscal Q4 2024, its identification goods are expected to be profitable, emphasizing smart pricing and operational efficiency.
Moreover, Mitek’s financial health is demonstrated by its high cash flow from operations ($7.1 million in Q2) and good cash position ($130.3 million at the end of Q2). The company’s financial stability makes it possible to invest in growth prospects without sacrificing operation financing.
Further, the company’s approved $50 million, two-year share repurchase program shows faith in its long-term, successful revenue development approach. The expected normalization of general and administrative expenditures and the forecasted operating margin of 30%–31% for fiscal 2024 demonstrate Mitek’s emphasis on operational discipline and performance. Effective operational control is demonstrated by the move to more lucrative automated solutions and the smart handling of pricing challenges.
Overall, Mitek’s strong cash flow and robust financial position enable continuous investment in growth opportunities, making it one of the top stocks to buy now.
Celestica (CLS)
Celestica (NYSE:CLS) provides advanced supply chain solutions. The company is edging on the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segments. In Q1 2023, Celestica’s consolidated operating margin was 5.2%. However, in Q1 2024, the margin improved by 1% YoY to 6.2%. Notably, the company’s quarterly operating margin surpassed 6% for the first time. Additionally, the CCS segment margin increased by 1.2% from the previous year to 7%. Thus, the better mix and volume leverage increased productivity and operational efficiency, supporting the margin improvement.
Moreover, the ATS segment margin increased by 0.3% in Q1 from the same quarter in 2023 to 4.7%. ATS revenue decreased 3% year over year, mostly because of weaker demand in the industrial industry. However, this rise was mostly attributable to a favorable mix in the segment. Celestica produced an adjusted free cash flow of $65 million in the first quarter. Hence, this signifies a considerable boost over the $9 million the company produced at the same time last year.
In summary, the sharp operating margin and strong liquidity position Celestica as an attractive pick among stocks to buy now.
RingCentral (RNG)
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) offers cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions, excelling in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS). In Q1, the company’s operating margin was almost 21%, significantly above its projections. This margin shows improved cost control and operational efficiency, a significant 3.5% rise over the prior year’s 17.2%.
Further, RingCentral produced $77 million in free cash flow in Q1 2024. During the quarter, RingCentral sold 40K seats to a Fortune 500 store, securing its largest-ever UCaaS seat sale. Hence, this huge agreement highlights RingCentral’s competitive advantage and capacity to get big contracts from multinational corporations.
Additionally, to $1.02 billion, enterprise annual recurring revenue (ARR) climbed by 13% YoY, highlighting the company’s traction in the corporate market. One of the main factors driving RingCentral’s development has been its emphasis on “gold verticals,” including the public sector, healthcare, financial and professional services, and retail. There is a significant growth opportunity in these sectors, with at least 100 million seats available for them to target.
To conclude, RingCentral’s ability to secure major contracts and solid ARR showcases its competitive edge and makes it a top stock to buy now.
On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.