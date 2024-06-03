3 Stocks With the Best Shot to 10X by 2030: June Edition

The S&P 500 has delivered solid long-term returns. The index periodically adds and removes stocks based on their overall performance to generate higher returns for long-term investors. However, the S&P 500 tends to add stocks to its index after they have enjoyed incredible rallies.
Supermicro (NASDAQ:SMCI) and Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) joined the S&P 500 in Q1 2024. It made sense for these stocks to get added because they fulfilled the requirements and generated plenty of fanfare. However, most of the gains were already recorded.
Supermicro is down since its inclusion to the S&P 500 despite logging a 4,400% gain over the past five years. Deckers Outdoor is up since joining the S&P 500, but investors missed out on a 500% gain over the past five years.
You don’t have to wait for stocks to join the S&P 500 before investing in them. These are some of the top growth stocks that can 10x by 2030.
Crowdstrike (CRWD)
Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) followed in the footsteps of Supermicro and Deckers Outdoor. It recently joined the S&P 500 and delivered most of its gains before joining the index. However, Crowdstrike can still deliver massive returns and has the potential to become a $1 trillion company in a decade.
The cybersecurity industry is projected to maintain a 13.8% compounded annual growth rate from now until 2030. The rise of online hackers and artificial intelligence should boost the company’s demand.
Another key factor working in Crowdstrike’s factor is its solid earnings. Revenue increased by 33% year-over-year in Q1 FY25 while net income surged from $0.5 million to $42.8 million. Rapidly rising profit margins are paving the way for a more reasonable valuation, and these financial results come at a time when most cybersecurity firms are struggling. Crowdstrike stands to accelerate revenue growth once headwinds subside. Though, you wouldn’t know the cybersecurity industry had headwinds if you looked at Crowdstrike’s financials.
Sezzle (SEZL)
Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) is a fintech firm that specializes in “Buy Now, Pay Later” services. The stock is already up by roughly 300% year-to-date as its platform experiences robust growth. Revenue increased by 35.5% YOY in the first quarter. Net income more than quadrupled YOY to reach $8.01 million.
The firm trades at a 36 P/E ratio and is valued at under $500 million. Sezzle recently joined the Russell 3000 Index. Sezzle would have to more than 10x to fulfill the S&P 500’s requirements. It’s hard to predict which stocks will 10x within a few years, but strong financials, a low market cap, and a reasonable P/E ratio give this company a chance.
Sezzle’s number of total subscribers surged from 142,000 in Q1 2023 to 371,000 in this most recent quarter. The total number of transactions is up by 45.9% YOY. The average quarterly purchase frequency per customer is up by roughly 50% YOY.
Commvault Systems (CVLT)
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is in the right industry. It’s also got a $5 billion market cap and a 31 P/E ratio. The cloud security company helps businesses manage their digital resources from one dashboard and keep hackers out of their databases.
The firm wrapped up fiscal 2024 with 10% YOY revenue growth in the fourth quarter. Revenue growth for the entire year came in at 7% YOY. Commvault Systems needs higher revenue growth numbers to support a 10x stock price before 2030. However, net income and profit margins are rising. Commvault also has $770 million in total annual recurring revenue. That’s a 16% YOY improvement.
Although revenue acceleration is pivotal, the stock already has momentum on its side. Commvault Systems stock is up by 50% year-to-date. It’s also gained 143% over the past five years. This cybersecurity stock isn’t yet a member of the S&P 500.
On this date of publication, Marc Guberti held long positions in CRWD, SEZL, and CVLT. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.