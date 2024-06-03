3 Tech Giants Ready for a 300% Leap by 2026

Knowing which tech stocks to buy may be crucial to financial success and portfolio growth. Tech stocks are expected to drive market interest through 2024, with breakthroughs redefining industries and securing significant investor interest. Three businesses, each making a distinct contribution to the tech industry, perfectly capture this trend. Innovations in AI, cybersecurity, and identity management are not simply catchphrases; they are essential elements that are changing the face of business throughout the world.
These industries are at the forefront of digital transformation in a rapidly evolving tech-oriented market. They are meeting the increasing demands for scalability, security, and efficiency. Those looking to capitalize on these advancements are honing in on companies with robust growth potential and a competitive edge. Here, our strategic insights will guide you in identifying the best technology stocks for 2024. Our research highlights key differentiators such as AI-driven computing solutions, comprehensive cybersecurity packages, and state-of-the-art identity and access management systems.
Super Micro Computer (SMCI)
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) specializes in advanced server technology and green computing solutions. The firm aligns with industry trends towards AI-driven computing solutions, as seen by its concentration on AI GPU platforms, accounting for over 50% of its revenues. With this deliberate emphasis, Super Micro is leading the AI revolution.
Additionally, SMCI’s Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) systems are designed to meet the demanding requirements of high-performance computing environments. Effective heat management is a critical priority here. Super Micro’s rack-scale solutions and DLC building blocks let users optimize energy consumption. Compared to air-cooled systems, DLC systems save up to 40% on cooling expenses.
Moreover, SMCI aims to provide innovative solutions that meet changing client expectations in AI and data-intensive applications. The company is prepared to use next-generation technologies, including cutting-edge Intel XEON and AMD Turin platforms. The corporation rapidly expands its production facilities in Malaysia, Taiwan, and Silicon Valley to keep up with demand. Its goal of producing more than 2K DLC racks monthly demonstrates its dedication to effectively increasing operations.
To sum up, Super Micro Computer focuses on innovative AI products and operational scaling, making it a compelling choice among tech stocks to buy.
Cyberark (CYBR)
CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) is a leader in privileged access security. The company provides solutions that secure human and machine identities across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The company’s Q1 client acquisition momentum was strong, as seen by the approximately 200 new customers it acquired. A sizable fraction of newly acquired clients utilized many products from CyberArk’s offering, suggesting robust cross-selling prospects and the all-encompassing allure of its platform. Further, proactive innovation is demonstrated by releasing new products like CyberArk Secure Browser and CyberArk MSP Console. This addresses new cybersecurity issues, including managed security services and browser-based threats.
Additionally, these strategic initiatives improve CyberArk’s security capabilities by meeting various client demands and industry verticals. With that, it increases the company’s target market. CyberArk’s expansion into industries such as government (e.g., NHS resolution) and healthcare highlights its capacity to customize solutions to particular industry needs and regulatory frameworks. Moreover, CyberArk’s trustworthiness and market leadership are brought to light by strategic wins in large-scale installations. For instance, the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure marketplace made the financial services agreement.
Overall, the company’s continuous innovation in cybersecurity, exemplified by solutions like CyberArk Secure Browser and managed security services, secures its position on the list of tech stocks to buy.
Okta (OKTA)
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is a prominent identity and access management (IAM) solutions player. In the first quarter of 2025, Okta’s overall revenue increased by 19% year-over-year (YOY) to $617 million. This expansion shows that, in the face of growing cybersecurity risks and the continuous digital transformation of all industries, Okta’s identity and security solutions are in great need. In particular, subscription income increased by 20% YOY, demonstrating Okta’s capacity to maintain and grow its clientele through activities focused on upselling and cross-selling.
Further, despite the challenging macroeconomic climate, Okta continued to build its client base in Q1 2025, adding 150 net new customers. The focus on major business clients with annual contract values (ACVs) of $1 million or more, representing the fastest-growing cohort, highlights Okta’s accomplishments in catering to and developing its high-value clientele. Initiatives like the Okta Secure Identity Commitment and the launch of Identity Security Posture Management, which were made possible by the acquisition of Spera, demonstrate Okta’s commitment to security.
To conclude, Okta’s growth is driven by increasing demand for secure digital identities amidst rising cybersecurity threats, positioning them as a top choice on the tech stocks to buy list.
On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.