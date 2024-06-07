7 Can’t-Miss Infrastructure Stocks No Matter Who Is President

In the current politically divisive environment, it’s difficult to imagine any bipartisanship materializing. However, such consensus isn’t unheard of. After all, the 2018 farm bill saw both Republicans and Democrats agree on cannabis-related legislation. Indeed, the same level of rapprochement could occur for our nation’s much-needed buildout and repair, thus sparking the case for infrastructure stocks to buy.
Per a White House statement, “[t]he World Economic Forum now ranks the United States 13th when it comes to the overall quality of infrastructure. Examples of our nation’s fragile and aging infrastructure abound. More than 45,000 U.S. bridges and 1 in 5 miles of roads are in poor condition, per the American Society of Civil Engineers.” That lays out the case for infrastructure stocks to buy.
Further, GlobalData reports that the North America infrastructure construction market reached a valuation of $371.6 billion last year. By 2026, the sector could be worth $505.3 billion, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.
The thing is, no matter who’s elected president in 2024, infrastructure will be a top concern. With that, below are infrastructure stocks to buy.
Vulcan Materials (VMC)
At first glance, Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) might not seem like the most ideal play for infrastructure stocks to buy. For fiscal 2024, covering experts anticipate that Vulcan will only post sales of $7.81 billion. That would be up only 0.3% from last year’s tally of $7.78 billion. Still, it’s worth pointing out that the high-side target calls for sales of $8.08 billion.
Still, that would imply a top-line expansion of less than 4%, which is below the North America infrastructure market’s projected growth. However, patient investors should consider VMC stock as fiscal 2025 may see a turnaround. Revenue could rise to $8.42 billion as a consensus view. That would be up 7.9% from projected 2024 sales. Not only that, the blue-sky sales target is aiming for $8.78 billion.
One drawback is that VMC trades at 4.39X trailing-year sales. That’s a rich premium compared to the underlying sector’s 1.16X median value. However, Vulcan is one of the top-tier names that should benefit under any infrastructure initiative. Plus, it pays a forward dividend yield of 0.73%.
Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
Another strong name among infrastructure stocks to buy, Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) can leverage its vast network and overall clout. Analysts believe that the company’s earnings per share may rise 13.3% to hit $21.89. On the top line, sales may rise to $7.14 billion, an increase of 5.3% from last year’s result of $6.78 billion.
That’s a lower growth rate than what the North America infrastructure sector may see. However, in fiscal 2025, experts anticipate that revenue could jump to $7.74 billion, up 8.4%. What’s more, the high-side target calls for $8.05 billion. Profitability should be solid too, with analysts eyeballing a 12.2% gain to $24.56.
What makes MLM stock stand out is the underlying credibility. Between the second quarter of 2023 and Q1 2024, the company posted an average EPS of about $4.78. This translated to an earnings surprise of 35.9%.
Again, the drawback with Martin Marietta is the valuation. Priced at 5.27X trailing-year sales, MLM stock isn’t cheap. However, it’s a giant in the sector and offers a forward yield of 0.52%.
Eagle Materials (EXP)
A somewhat smaller player in the building materials space, Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) offers a balanced approach to infrastructure stocks to buy. For the current fiscal year (2025), analysts anticipate that earnings may rise to $15.62 per share, up 13.3% from the prior year. On the top line, sales could hit $2.42 billion, up 7% from fiscal 2024’s haul of $2.26 billion.
That’s slightly up from the North America infrastructure market’s projected CAGR. In fiscal 2026, Eagle might not lose much in terms of percentage-based expansion. EPS may rise to $17.45, an increase of 11.7%. Sales might see a lift to $2.58 billion, up 6.8% from projected fiscal 2025 revenue. Also, the high-side target calls for $2.67 billion.
To be fair, Eagle presents a shaky picture when considering past performance. In the last four quarters, it posted EPS of around $3.45. However, the earnings surprise was roughly 3% below breakeven.
Still, at a sales multiple of 3.52X, it’s priced at a discount relative to the aforementioned stalwarts. It also offers a forward yield of 0.44%.
Jacobs Solutions (J)
Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) falls under the engineering and construction sector, providing consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery services. The company’s clients include both government agencies and private-sector enterprises. With both parties incentivized to bolster building and renovation projections nationwide, Jacobs could see a significant demand bump. Therefore, it’s one of the infrastructure stocks to buy.
On the bottom line, analysts see sizable expansion, with fiscal 2024 EPS projected to reach $8.03. That would imply a growth rate of 10.6%. However, the top line isn’t nearly as impressive. Experts only see sales moving to $16.62 billion. If so, that would be up less than 2% from last year’s tally of $16.35 billion. However, the high-side target calls for $17.37 billion, up 6.2%.
Fundamentally, I believe this forecast holds more weight considering the national infrastructure picture. Further, the blue-sky target for fiscal 2025 calls for $18.45 billion. The equivalent bottom-line target calls for EPS of $10.07.
For those who want to hold J stock, the underlying enterprise offers a forward yield of 0.84%.
Fluor (FLR)
Based in Irving, Texas, Fluor (NYSE:FLR) also falls under the engineering and construction category. Per its corporate profile, Fluor provides various services related to engineering, procurement and construction. It also specializes in fabrication and modularization, along with other operating and maintenance protocols. It’s one of the world’s top project management entities, making it a relevant idea for infrastructure stocks to buy.
What’s appealing here is that FLR stock may bring a wide breadth of expansion to the infrastructure sector. For fiscal 2024, analysts anticipate 3.3% expansion in EPS to $2.82. On the top line, sales could rise to $17.41 billion, a robust 12.5% lift from last year’s haul of $15.47 billion. That’s well above the estimated CAGR for the North America infrastructure market.
For fiscal 2025, EPS could jump to $3.19, implying a 13.1% positive gap to projected 2024 EPS. Moreover, sales in that year may soar to $19.03 billion, bagging a 9.3% growth rate.
Enticingly, FLR stock trades at only 0.48X trailing-year sales. That’s well below the sector median value of 0.8X.
Caterpillar (CAT)
One of the biggest names within the vast ecosystem of infrastructure stocks to buy, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is a top provider of construction, mining and engineering equipment. The beautiful aspect of CAT stock is that whether the Democrats or Republicans win out, Caterpillar should see boosted demand. Again, the American electorate will likely demand buildouts and renovations so the business should be a downwind beneficiary.
That said, financially, Caterpillar presents a tricky narrative. For fiscal 2024, EPS may rise modestly to $21.72, which would be up 2.4%. The high-side target calls for $22.80. On the top line, sales may slip to $66.3 billion, which would imply a 1.1% reduction from last year. That view may see significant criticism.
It’s not just about the need for rejuvenating our national infrastructure. With the political and ideological winds favoring green and sustainable energy solutions, the industrial mining sector will likely see increased demand for relevant commodities such as lithium, copper and nickel, among many others.
That should benefit Caterpillar. Therefore, CAT ranks among the infrastructure stocks to buy.
American Tower (AMT)
While not directly related to the coming buildout, American Tower (NYSE:AMT) will more than likely benefit from any infrastructure development project. Structured as a real estate investment trust or REIT, American Tower is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications-focused properties. Of course, infrastructure wouldn’t mean anything today without enhanced connectivity. So, AMT should be on your watch list.
As for the financials, American Tower also presents a tricky narrative. On the top line, sales may only reach $11.22 billion for fiscal 2024. That would imply a growth rate of less than 1%. Further, there could be some pressure in fiscal 2025, with sales possibly slipping to $10.87 billion (though I have some doubts about that).
Here’s the thing to remember: American Tower provides robust passive income compared to “pure-play” infrastructure stocks to buy. Right now, it offers a forward yield of 3.29%. Further, fiscal 2024 projections call for EPS of $6.65, implying growth of 109%. Therefore, investors shouldn’t ignore AMT if they want an eclectic exposure to the infrastructure ecosystem.
