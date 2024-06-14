AI All Stars: 3 Stocks Leading the Charge in Artificial Intelligence

The profound impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on how we live and work has many investors looking to capitalize on the potential returns of AI stocks. In today’s digital-first society, the buzz surrounding the emergence of AI tools and language models is hard to ignore. One could argue that the industry is still in its early stages, but this hasn’t stopped tech companies from pushing boundaries in the space.
The data-driven insights from AI have helped reshape industries globally, propelling companies in the sector to new heights. Given its recent momentum, experts predict Generative AI will be a $1.3 trillion market by 2032. Tech giants leading the charge will be the biggest beneficiaries of this trend.
This is all to say that it’s pretty obvious AI is the next big thing. And the involvement of major corporations in AI ventures bodes well for investors looking to cash in on the gains. However, given the broad spectrum of AI’s influence, it’s important to focus on companies with the highest growth prospects.
Amazon (AMZN)
After the year Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has had, it would be hard for me not to be bullish on this stock. The company’s big bet on AI paid off, with sales in Q1 reaching a record high. Highlights from its recent earnings call include a 200% increase in operating income and a 13% rise in sales from a year ago.
The secret sauce? It is the company’s AWS cloud computing business. According to Amazon’s CEO, Andrew Jassy, its AWS AI innovations helped expedite growth this year. Sales from AWS alone were up 17%, beating Wall Street’s estimates by a wide margin.
However, I would be remiss if I did not mention that widespread cost-cutting played a huge role in its strong Q1 numbers. As expected, Amazon tempered expectations for Q2, anticipating a 7% to 11% sales increase, in line with analyst estimates.
Nevertheless, Amazon’s AI potential will generate massive returns in the long haul. Experts say the demand for generative AI in cloud computing will add about $600 billion in new software revenue by 2028. That serves as a huge tailwind for AWS, which remains a leader in the space. The company is also tinkering with AI in its e-commerce business and recently launched Rufus, an AI shopping assistant.
Investors looking to capitalize on Amazon’s transformative role in cloud computing will find this one of the best AI stocks to buy.
Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) rise to the top was swift. Once famous for its gaming graphic processing units (GPU), the company was quick to switch gears and transform into an AI powerhouse. Its numbers tell an impressive story. In just one year, NVDA stock is up 700%, and it recently surpassed Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to become the second most valuable company in the world. A $3 trillion market cap for a company so young is no small feat.
But despite its parabolic growth, I’d say the company is just getting started. Nvidia’s meteoric stock rally can be attributed to the sales of the H100 chip. These chips revolutionized generative AI platforms as we know them. Building on this technology, Nvidia announced the launch of the next generation of chips — codenamed Blackwell. The new version will have 30 times more power than the H100 and is expected to generate a lot of revenue for the company.
This revenue potential from the chip comes as no surprise. Nvidia’s GPU technology is a core component in nearly every AI-driven product on the market. The versatility of this product creates endless growth opportunities for the company.
If you are willing to bet on an AI-powered future, Nvidia is one of the best AI stocks to have in your portfolio.
Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)
As the race to lead the AI charge heats up, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) is hard at work to cement its position as a leader in the industry. The tech behemoth remains steadfast in its AI commitments, with Google’s AI leader Demis Hassabis revealing plans to invest more than $100 billion in its AI ventures. Alphabet’s competitive edge lies in its large user base that it can lean on to launch and test new AI tools.
The company also has several ongoing initiatives to expand its AI footprint. These include an autonomous delivery drone with Wing, a healthcare venture with Verily that uses machine learning to provide better patient care and a partnership with Calico to develop interventions for a longer life. Earlier this year, Alphabet unveiled one of its most exciting launches — Project Astra — an AI agent designed to be helpful in everyday life.
Investors bullish on an AI-centric future should consider investing in AI stocks like Alphabet for its high growth potential.
On the date of publication, Divya Premkumar did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.