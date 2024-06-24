The 3 Smartest Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Betting on Warren Buffett stocks to buy now is the kick your portfolio needs ahead of a broader rally.
Popularly known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” Buffett’s investing acumen is second to none, taking Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A, NYSE:BRK-B) to spectacular heights. Since becoming CEO in 1965, Berkshire’s class A shares have delivered an aggregate return of more than 4,900,000%. In the past decade alone, it has delivered a price return of 227%, beating the S&P 500 by a wide margin.
Hence, those waiting for a broader rally will want to align their strategies with Buffett’s long-term investing approach. His time-tested track record of success makes Buffett’s choices remarkably compelling for those looking to invest confidently.
That said, these three standout Warren Buffett stocks to buy now imbibe his investment philosophy and have consistently anchored his portfolio for years. Moreover, these top picks offer robust long-term upside and can be picked up for just $500.
Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy: Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
Oil and gas giant Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has been one of the most popular Warrant Buffet stocks over the past few years. Since first snagging OXY stock in Q3 2019, Berkshire has scooped up shares over 32 times while only selling twice. It currently represents the 6th largest investment in Berkshire’s portfolio, owning roughly 30% of Occidental’s outstanding stock.
Of late, we’ve seen Berkshire significantly increase its stake in OXY, adding $105.5 million worth of OXY stock, as per its recent filing. Despite the headwinds in play, this massive accumulation of OXY stock indicates Berkshire’s confidence in the oil giant’s future. Over the long term, though, the challenges in meeting global crude oil demand should continue to push oil prices higher, which bodes well for Occidental and its peers.
Moreover, even though fossil fuels will remain relevant for years, Buffet is also betting on OXY stock for its investments in green energy, particularly in carbon capture technology.
Amazon (AMZN)
Warren Buffett, a big admirer of Jeff Bezos, has lamented missing early investment opportunities in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). However, like any great investor, he has learned from past mistakes and now owns a sizeable stake in the company. Berkshire now holds 10 million shares of AMZN stock, valued upwards of $1.8 billion.
Amazon’s business has been booming recently, as it has for the past several years. Analysts commend its effective belt-tightening measures, including job reductions post-pandemic while bolstering growth in its cloud computing division. Moreover, there’s been plenty of excitement surrounding its AI-driven initiatives and their impact on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform.
Integrating AI tools to enhance product recommendations, streamline inventory management, and boost developer capabilities and storage underscores AWS’s critical role in powering Amazon’s growth engine. Also, its diversification into new realms, such as streaming, continues building on its massive market footprint, leading to comfortable top-and-bottom-line beats.
Apple (AAPL)
Warren Buffet turned heads earlier this year when he offloaded roughly 116 million shares of Apple (AAPL) in the first-quarter (Q1). Though mostly for tax purposes, trimming his stake in arguably his favourite investment led to a sell-off in AAPL stock. Over the years, Buffet has showered praises on Apple, calling it “a better business than any we own.” These comments reflect the value he sees in Apple’s business model and its contribution to Berkshire’s investment strategy.
However, the tech giant is turning a corner after unveiling grand AI ambitions at its recent Worldwide Developers Conference. Following the recent rally in AAPL stock, Buffett’s remaining stake of 789 million is valued north of $135 billion.
Apple introduced its groundbreaking generative AI technology called “Apple Intelligence”, which is set to significantly enhance Siri and other services. Moreover, this move is set to have a massive impact on user interaction across Apple devices, while maintaining the firm’s strict privacy standard. Also, given the pervasiveness of its AI endeavors, I expect these developments to spark a major upgrade cycle.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines