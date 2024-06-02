The Next Big Hit: 3 Stocks Under $10 to Own for a 900% Upsurge

In the ever-evolving stock market, discerning investors are always on the lookout for opportunities that promise solid returns without requiring a hefty initial investment. Here are three under-$10 stocks poised for considerable upsurges. Each of these companies has demonstrated remarkable financial health and operational edge, making them attractive options for potential high returns.
To begin with, the first one stands out in the heavy electrical equipment sector, showcasing a vital increase in net income and a solid boost in its gross margin. This growth is driven by strategic pricing, an uplifted product mix, and enhanced operational efficiencies.
Meanwhile, the second one, a major player in multi-line insurance, reported an increase in investment income and an improvement in underwriting income year-over-year (YoY). The company’s ability to generate higher returns from investments and improve its combined ratio underscores its sharp risk management and financial stability.
Finally, the third one, another industrial company specializing in heavy electrical equipment, has shown considerable margin improvements and consistent profitability. Despite revenue challenges, the company’s gross margin increased and reported a vital sequential order increase.
Power Solutions (PSIX)
Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:PSIX) has demonstrated robust financial health, notably increasing net income and EPS. In the first quarter of 2024, Power Solutions recorded a net income of $7.1 million, marking a substantial 91% YoY growth from the $3.7 million period in 2023. This impressive growth is mirrored in the diluted EPS, which rose from $0.16 in Q1 2023 to $0.31 in Q1 2024, indicating a significant improvement of $0.15 per share. This near-doubling of net income YoY is a testament to the company’s effective financial management and stringent cost control.
Additionally, this remarkable net income and EPS growth clearly indicate the company’s enhanced profitability and operational edge. Another vital strength is the considerable improvement in gross margin. Hence, this indicates better cost management and pricing strategies. Moreover, Power Solutions’ gross margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 27%, which has uplifted from 20.2% in the same period as the previous year. Overall, this 6.8 percentage point increase suggests strategic pricing and a favorable mix of higher-margin products have contributed to this increase.
American International (AIG)
American International (NYSE:AIG) has shown its financial strength and potential for growth with its consolidated net investment income on an adjusted pretax basis of $3.5 billion, a 13% YoY increase. This significant boost in investment income is a testament to the company’s sharp asset management strategies and robust investment portfolio. The ability to generate higher returns from investments provides American International with additional financial resources to reinvest in growth opportunities and enhance value, further solidifying its position in the market.
Indeed, this improvement in underwriting income indicates American International’s sharp risk management and pricing strategies, contributing to overall profitability and stability. Moreover, American International reported an accident year combined ratio, excluding catastrophes, of 88.4%, a 0.3% improvement from the prior-year quarter. This quarter also marked the 10th consecutive quarter of a sub-90 combined ratio.
Finally, catastrophe-related losses were considerably lower, with total catastrophe-related losses in the quarter at $107 million, or 1.9%, representing a 2.3% improvement YoY. Therefore, these improvements highlight American International’s operational edge and sharp claims management.
Broadwind (BWEN)
Broadwind’s (NASDAQ:BWEN) performance in Q1 2024 reflects considerable margin realization and bottom-line progression. This is done against a decline in the top line. The gross margin increased by 3.3%, and the adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 2.7% YoY. This improvement indicates better cost management and a shift towards a higher-value sales mix, enabling the company to maintain a positive bottom-line.
Additionally, Q1 marks the fifth consecutive quarter of Broadwind’s profitability. Net income for Q1 was $1.5 million (or $0.07 per diluted share). This is a YoY doubling of the net income from $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share (diluted, Q1 2023). Moreover, despite market challenges, this consistency in profitability reflects the company’s robust financial health. The company’s order management strategy and backlog support its growth trajectory. Broadwind booked $29 million in orders in Q1, up nearly 44% YoY. Hence, this sequential growth in orders across all divisions reflects a positive trend and ongoing demand recovery.
Overall, the total backlog as of March 31, 2024, was $159.9 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 0.8x. Thus, this backlog provides visibility into future revenue streams and indicates sharp demand, particularly in non-wind markets.
