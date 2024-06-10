The Ticker Tape All-Stars: 3 ETFs With Clever Names and Impressive Returns

A year ago, I highlighted three ETFs to buy with memorable tickers that also possessed stellar past performances. All three let me down, averaging a one-year gain of 2.5%. The S&P 500 gained nearly 25% over the same period.
Wanting to redeem myself, I will repeat the process, leaning more on clever names rather than clever tickers.
Unlike last year’s edition, I won’t recommend fixed-income ETFs. The demand for them is low right now as investors seek higher returns from equity funds.
Also, in last year’s edition, I chose the three ETFs from a list of the 100 largest ETFs by assets. I’ll focus on ETFs with a decent amount of net assets, say $100 million or more, without pigeonholing myself into the top 100. Further, the ETFs I choose must possess cumulative five-year returns of at least 50%.
Here are my ticker tape all-stars.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) has a five-year cumulative return of 98.2%, 11.9% higher than the S&P 500.
COWZ is one of my favorite ETFs to buy, not just because its symbol reminds you that it holds 100 cash cow companies.
Rated five stars by Morningstar.com, it tracks the performance of the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index, the 100 Russell 1000 Index stocks with the highest trailing 12-month free cash flow yields. Once the 100 are selected, the index weights the holdings by trailing 12-month free cash flow, with each holding capped at 2%. The index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly.
The weighted average market cap of the 100 stocks in the index is $51.49 billion, putting it squarely in large-cap territory. The average dividend yield, free cash flow yield and P/E ratio are 2.04%, 7.76% and 13.01x, respectively.
The top three sectors by weight are energy (22.93%), consumer discretionary (17.97%) and health care (12.74%).
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) has a five-year cumulative return of 139.6%, 53.3 percentage points higher than the S&P 500.
Another five-star-rated ETF by Morningstar.com, Global X is one of my favorite ETF providers because its thematic funds target many of the best sectors and investing themes.
Launched in March 2017, PAVE has grown quickly, building its net assets to nearly $7.5 billion in seven years. It’s hard not to like an infrastructure fund with the symbol PAVE. Appropriate, don’t you think?
Passively managed, it tracks the performance of the Indxx U.S. Infrastructure Development Index, a collection of stocks that participate in and benefit from infrastructure spending.
The summary prospectus states that the ETF’s holdings are primarily industrials (72.2% of the net assets) and materials (21.6%). The top three sectors by weight are electrical products (12.5%), engineering & construction (11.7%) and industrial machinery (10.2%).
The top-weighted stock for each of these industries are Eaton (NYSE:ETN), representing industrial machinery at 3.55%; Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), representing engineering & construction at 3.22%; and Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB), representing electrical products at 1.62%.
The infrastructure theme will not go away anytime soon.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) has a five-year cumulative return of 68.9%, 17.4 percentage points less than the S&P 500.
Although it underperformed relative to the S&P 500, that’s mostly a function of small caps not doing well in a higher-interest-rate environment. Small caps will have time to shine when interest rates come down.
First Trust launched SDVY in November 2017. A quick look at Ben Carlson’s periodic table of the best-performing asset classes over the past 10 years shows that 2016 was the last year that small caps led, up 26.6%. It’s due.
The ETF tracks the performance of the Nasdaq US Small Mid Cap Rising Dividend Achievers Index, whose 100 components are selected from stocks in the Nasdaq US Mid Cap Index and the Nasdaq US Small Cap Index. After eliminating REITs (real estate investment trusts), it selects the stocks with the highest rankings based on the combined factor of current dividend yield, payout ratio and dollar dividend increase over the previous five-year period.
No sector can account for more than 30% of the $4.47 billion in net assets, and the mid-cap and small-cap weighting can’t exceed 75%. Small caps currently account for 53%, mid-caps (43%) and large caps the remaining 4%.
It’s not the craziest ETF name, but SDVY does indicate what drives its investment methodology.
On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.