Why Are Stocks Down Today?

Investors wondering why stocks are down today have come to the right place as we have all of the details behind what’s weighing on the market on Friday.
The stock market is down on Friday as investors continue to react to the latest jobs report this week. Investors were hoping the report would come in cooler than it did. If that happened, it could signal the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.
The Fed has kept interest rates high for more than two years now in an effort to battle inflation. While inflation has stopped increasing, it hasn’t dropped enough yet to convince the organization to pull back on interest rates.
While stocks are down today, investors looking at the bigger picture won’t be too worried about the drop. That’s because the major indices are all up this week. This is a win for traders who are enjoying a strong economy despite high inflation and interest rates.
Let’s check out how the major stock indices are performing today below!
Stocks Down Today: Major Indices Mixed
- The S&P 500 is up 0.03% as of Friday morning.
- Next is the Dow Jones Industrial Average with a 0.15% increase today.
- Closing us out is the Nasdaq Composite with a 0.1% fall this morning.
