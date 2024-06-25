Why Is Regis (RGS) Stock Up 215% Today?

Regis (NASDAQ:RGS) stock is up on Tuesday after the hair care salon company announced a new credit facility.
Regis has secured a $105 million term loan that will replace its current debt. This will allow it to pay off its $80 million in debt, which will save it $7 million in annual interest payments.
This will also give the company to a $25 million revolving credit facility. This and the new term loan have a maturity date of June 24, 2029. The lenders of these loans are TCW Asset Management Company LLC and Midcap Financial Trust
Regis president and CEO Matthew Doctor said the following about the new credit facility.
“The investment from TCW and Midcap is a testament to their confidence in the long-term prospects of our business and our ability to enhance value for our shareholders. We remain committed to improving the customer experience, implementing new technology, supporting the stylist and franchisee community, and managing our corporate expenses. We look forward to updating the market on our progress on our fiscal fourth quarter 2024 earnings call.”
RGS Stock Movement Today
With today’s news comes heavy trading of RGS stock on Tuesday. This has more than 27 million shares of the company’s stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 15,000 shares.
RGS stock is up 215.4% as of Tuesday morning and is up 77.1% since the start of the year.
