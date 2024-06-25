CMG Stock Alert: Chipotle Splits Its Stock Today

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) will execute one of the largest stock splits in U.S. history today after the market closes. After the restaurant chain carries out the 50-for-1 split of CMG stock today, the shares will start changing hands at their new, much lower price tomorrow.
CMG Stock: A Huge Split That Will Make the Shares More Accessible
Chipotle said that its split would be one of the largest in the history of the New York Stock Exchange. The burrito maker appears to be referring to the fact that the 50-for-1 ratio is very large. As a result of the latter proportion, the owners of the shares will receive 50 shares for each share that they currently own, and the price of the stock will drop to about 2% of its current value. That means the share price will fall to $64-$65 versus its current level of around $3,215.
The change will enable more retail investors to more easily purchase CMG stock. Although Bloomberg pointed out that retail investors can buy fractional shares of equities these days, I’ve found that not every trading platform allows such transactions.
Chipotle also reported that the split will enable it to more easily award shares to its employees. In conjunction with the move, the firm disclosed that it would award shares to all of its restaurant general managers and to its “crew members with more than 20 years of service.”
The company, which enables about 40% of its employees to buy discounted shares of Chipotle stock, stated that it cannot award fractional shares to its employees.
Other Major Firms Are Carrying Out Stock Splits
Other companies planning to split their stocks later this year are Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Autozone (NYSE:AZO), and O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY).
On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.