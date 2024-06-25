Jefferies Just Raised Its Price Target on Nvidia (NVDA) Stock

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is on the rise Tuesday after the chipmaker’s shares got a new price target from Jefferies analyst Blayne Curtis.
The new price target from the Jefferies analyst increases their estimate from $135 per share to $150 per share. That’s a 25.5% potential increase compared to the stock’s prior closing price. It’s also above the analysts’ consensus estimate of $122.13 per share.
It’s also worth mentioning that Jefferies continues to have a “buy” rating for NVDA stock. That matches up with the analysts’ consensus rating based on 44 opinions.
What’s Behind the New NVDA Price Target
Here’s what Curtis said about NVDA in a note to clients obtained by StreetInsider.
“We still think it’s too early to call any losers for 2025, but we do see growing concern for AMD’s pipeline. NVDA remains both king and kingmaker – for example, we still see growth for MRVL and ALAB alongside NVDA, but NVDA’s decisions on each generation could materially alter that.”
NVDA stock is up 3% as of Tuesday morning. That comes with more than 124 million shares traded. This is still well below its daily average trading volume of about 440 million shares.
