Why Is Beyond Air (XAIR) Stock Down 22% Today?

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) stock is dropping on Tuesday after the commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company announced its latest earnings results.
The bad news for XAIR stock starts with its revenue of $470,000. That’s worse than the $710,600 in revenue that Wall Street was expecting. Investors will note that Beyond Air didn’t report revenue last year.
On the flip side of that, the company did report adjusted earnings per share of -36 cents. That’s better than the -48 cents per share analysts were expecting. It’s also a year-over-year improvement from -67 cents per share.
What’s Next for XAIR Stock?
Here’s what Beyond Air chairman and CEO Steve Lisi said about the company’s future.
“Over the past few months, we implemented a strategy to conserve capital as we continue building momentum around the commercial launch of LungFit PH. This will significantly reduce our quarterly spend going forward. The impacted R&D projects include our VCAP program, which was placed on hold, and our LungFit GO home-based device for NTM and other lung infections, which we are now bringing in-house for design and development, resulting in a modest delay.”
XAIR stock is down 22.4% as of Tuesday morning. That comes with 168,000 shares traded, as compared to a daily average of 338,000 shares.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.