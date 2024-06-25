Why Is Faraday Future (FFIE) Stock Down 27% Today?

Faraday Future (NASDAQ:FFIE) stock is falling hard on Tuesday after the electric vehicle (EV) company announced plans to regain compliance with Nasdaq Exchange listing rules.
The biggest blow to FFIE stock comes from the EV company’s plans for a reverse stock split. Faraday Future intends to enact a reverse stock split to boost the price of its shares above the $1 minimum bid price required to remain on the Nasdaq Exchange.
Faraday Future hasn’t nailed down the exact details of the reverse stock split just yet. However, we know the company is aiming for the ratio to range from one-for-two to one-for-40.
It’s likely that Faraday Future will aim for a higher ratio with its reverse stock split. The company notes this would “provide a margin of safety for the stock price over the longer term.”
What’s Next for FFIE Stock?
Faraday Future still has other matters to attend to before it can regain listing compliance. The company is also late on its Q1 10-Q filing but plans to have it submitted by the end of July.
After this, Faraday Future will still need approval from shareholders for its reverse stock split. It will seek this approval during its upcoming annual shareholder meeting.
FFIE stock is down 26.7% as of Tuesday morning. This comes with more than 21 million shares traded. That’s still well below its daily average trading volume of about 134 million shares.
