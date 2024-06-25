Why Is Senti Biosciences (SNTI) Stock Up 32% Today?

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) stock is taking off on Tuesday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the preclinical biotechnology company’s shares this morning.
That has more than 8.5 million shares of SNTI stock changing hands as of this writing. This is a massive jump over its daily average trading volume of about 239,000 shares. It also bears mentioning that the company’s float is 29.16 million units.
The heavy trading this morning comes without any clear news from Senti Biosciences. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with regulators. There’s also no analyst coverage that would cause the rally.
Instead, traders will keep in mind that SNTI is a penny stock. That comes from its low closing price of 25 cents yesterday and its market capitalization of just $11.53 million.
How This Affects SNTI Stock
Being a penny stock means that SNTI is more subject to volatility. This could be due to speculative traders buying the shares. Another possibility is retail and day traders pumping the stock before a dump.
All of this is to say that investing in SNTI stock right now is a risky move. Traders might want to wait until it has cooled down before considering a position.
SNTI stock is up 32.1% as of Tuesday morning.
