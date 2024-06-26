You’ve Been Warned! 3 Blockchain Stocks to Buy Now or Regret Forever

Though crypto largely eclipsed its underlying technology, smart investors aren’t losing their grasp on blockchain’s long-term potential. The World Economic Forum recently published a lengthy piece describing many potential applications of blockchain tech, including luxury good authentication, personal data management and even advanced integrations with artificial intelligence and spatial computing.
Even the Catholic Church is leveraging blockchain tech; in this case, the Vatican is converting printed manuscripts and books within its massive library and collections into NFTs in one example of “showcasing the utility of blockchain technology in safeguarding cultural heritage.”
The tricky part, of course, is determining which blockchain stocks to buy that offer long-term exposure to blockchain opportunities while minimizing the grift, fraud and general haze of questionable certainty of associated crypto asset classes in the meantime. But, in my mind, these blockchain stocks offer the best opportunity to do so — if you can stomach the volatility in the meantime.
Accenture (ACN)
Consulting firm Accenture (NYSE:ACN) might seem like an unusual pick among blockchain stocks to buy, given its professional services-based business model. However, Accenture sets itself apart from other consulting competitors by being one of the few multinational mega-cap firms offering a comprehensive suite of blockchain-based services. These include blockchain business integration, metaverse management, supply chain optimization and digital identity management.
As blockchain technology continues to evolve and more businesses of various sizes and industries explore its potential to address diverse challenges, a need for specialized consulting services to tailor blockchain solutions will become increasingly pressing. Accenture’s early and large-scale investment in this niche positions it for long-term growth and success in the blockchain consulting arena.
At the same time, Accenture’s wide-ranging professional services set it apart from more speculative blockchain stocks and help ground it. The company’s most recent report included expanding operating margins and continued dividend strength but, notably, also saw generative AI sales surge as the company positions itself as a tech consulting leader able to address a range of emergent opportunities.
Broadcom (AVGO)
Like Accenture, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) actively assists businesses in integrating blockchain technology into their daily operations. However, Broadcom’s role is more technical, providing the essential infrastructure and security needed to implement and manage blockchain across various applications. This pivot towards blockchain services is a strategic move to diversify Broadcom’s revenue streams, addressing a longstanding challenge for the stock, especially following its VMware acquisition.
Historically, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has contributed over 20% of Broadcom’s revenue through its 5G and wireless component segments. However, with VMware’s cloud computing synergies and a growing focus on blockchain technology, Broadcom is effectively reducing its dependency on a single major client. Investors should note that the VMware integration will incur about $1 billion in transaction costs in the short term, and, unfortunately, VMWare’s first quarter under its new parent company didn’t offer the performance some hoped. Still, even as there’s valid criticism that the stock is overvalued fundamentally, those interested in long-term blockchain stocks to buy will find something to like in Broadcom.
Block (SQ)
Block (NYSE:SQ) is doubling down on its blockchain stock identity. After a few months of beta testing, the fintech stock is slowly bringing its physical crypto wallet offerings to market. The saying, “Not your keys, not your crypto,” underscores Block’s appeal to customers wary of third-party custodianships, such as that provided by its subsidiary CashApp. BitKey, Block’s wallet, is unique compared to similar offerings in that owners can transact across three domains: via digital app, through the physical hardware and through an emergency access option housed within Block’s servers to protect against theft or loss of the primary device.
Beyond its blockchain ventures, Block stands out as a distinctive player in the broader fintech space even as shares slumped throughout 2024, largely due to wider economic unease and monetary policy. Still, the company combines the stability of a large enterprise with the agility and innovative spirit of a startup.
The company’s first-quarter report included a whopping 22% year-over-year gross profit increase alongside massively improved margins almost across the board. The company also quadrupled net income, making Block perhaps the most undervalued blockchain stock in today’s market.
On the date of publication, Jeremy Flint held no positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.