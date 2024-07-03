3 Stocks Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Just Bought… and What to Know About His Trades

Rhode Island Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse just disclosed three trades of three very different companies. All three of these trades were made last month but disclosed on July 16.
Whitehouse has been an active investor since 2014 and has placed 737 total trades worth $10.46 million, according to Quiver Quant. His trade volume has slowed down dramatically since 2014.
Still, the Sheldon Whitehouse Strategy has managed to outperform the S&P 500 significantly since 2014. $100,000 invested with the strategy is worth about $578,000 today compared to $297,000 with the index. The strategy has returned 42% during the past year with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.42%.
These returns have come with a beta of just 1.06, meaning that Whitehouse has been able to outperform the index with a volatility only slightly above the S&P 500’s volatility of 1.
Whitehouse is the Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and also serves on the Finance Committee. His net worth is estimated to be $22.21 million.
Sheldon Whitehouse Buys MSFT, GS, HD Stocks
On June 13, Whitehouse increased his existing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) position by between $1,001 and $15,000. Shares of the tech giant have soared higher by about 18% so far this year on the heels of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Microsoft has fully embraced the theme with its Microsoft 365 Copilot offering. Yesterday, the company also released Microsoft Designer, an AI image generation tool.
On the same day, Whitehouse also purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 of Home Depot (NYSE:HD). Shares of HD stock have trailed the market in 2024 with a price return of about 6%. However, Sheldon’s bet could rely on a comeback in light of higher demand for home improvement goods and services. With interest rates set to be cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool, housing demand could potentially see an uptick in response to lower mortgage rates.
Finally, Whitehouse purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) on June 27. Since then, GS stock is up by about 10%.
The investment bank recently reported its earnings with second-quarter revenue growth of 17% to $12.73 billion. That beat the analyst estimate for $12.456 billion. Its GAAP EPS of $8.62 per share also topped the analyst estimate for $8.35.
