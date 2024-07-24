ALLR Stock Alert: Allarity Therapeutics Pushes Shareholders to Back Reverse Split

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) stock is on the rise Wednesday as the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is encouraging its shareholders to vote in favor of a reverse stock split.
Allarity Therapeutics issued a press release urging investors to approve the reverse stock split during an upcoming shareholder meeting on Friday.
Allarity Therapeutics is also advising its investors to approve the reduction of its authorized shares alongside the reverse stock split. It says that investors who have previously voted against these matters should reconsider their decision.
Here’s a portion of what the company said to investors in the news release:
“Failure to secure approval for the reverse stock split may hinder management’s ability to execute its strategy, to the potential detriment of stockholders. Additionally, it may impede business development initiatives dependent on the issuance of common stock. It is essential to understand that a reverse stock split consolidates existing shares, preserving the Company’s overall value and each shareholder’s respective ownership percentage.”
What’s Behind the ALLR Reverse Stock Split?
Allarity Therapeutics is pushing for this reverse stock split to avoid the delisting of its shares. The company’s stock is trading well below the $1 minimum bid price required to remain on the Nasdaq Exchange.
ALLR stock is up 4.6% as of Wednesday afternoon. That comes with 59 million shares traded as compared to a daily average of about 7 million shares.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That's because these "penny stocks" are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators.
