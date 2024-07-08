Boeing Pleads Guilty: Why BA Stock Is Up on Criminal Case News

Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock is in the news Monday after the airplane manufacturing company agreed to plead guilty in a lawsuit with the Department of Justice (DOJ).
Boeing has reached an agreement with the DOJ to plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge. This is tied to two crashes of its Boeing 737 Max jets that resulted in the death of 346 people.
According to the DOJ charges, Boeing broke an agreement with the government that protected it from litigation for three years. The DOJ is seeking a $243.6 million fine from the company.
Other changes required also include Boeing investing $455 million into its compliance and safety programs. Additionally, its board of directors has to meet with the families of the victims.
Here’s the DOJ’s statement about the plea deal with Boeing to CNN:
“This resolution protects the American public. Boeing will be required to make historic investments to strengthen and integrate its compliance and safety programs. This criminal conviction demonstrates the department’s commitment to holding Boeing accountable for its misconduct.”
BA Stock Movement Today
News that Boeing has reached a plea agreement has shares of BA stock on the rise today. That has BA shares up 2.8% as of Monday morning. This comes with some 1.4 million shares traded, as compared to a daily average of about 6.7 million shares.
