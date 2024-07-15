CLF Stock Alert: Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Purchase of Stelco

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) stock is on the move Monday after the flat-rolled steel producer announced its acquisition of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) for C$3.4 billion.
This will have Cleveland-Cliffs paying C$70 per share for the Canadian steel company. This represents an 87% premium of the stock’s closing price on Friday. Its also a 37% premium to its 52-week high.
Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said the following about the purchase of Stelco.
“Stelco is a company that respects the Union, treats their employees well, and leans into their cost advantages. With that, they are a perfect fit for Cleveland-Cliffs and our culture. We look forward to proving that our ownership of Stelco will be a net benefit for Canada, the province of Ontario, and the cities of Nanticoke and Hamilton.”
CLF Stock: Details of the Stelco Deal
Cleveland-Cliffs will need approval from regulators and two-third of its shareholders before the deal can close. Stelco will need a majority approval from its shareholders to close the deal.
If all of this goes well, the two companies expect the acquisition to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. The boards of directors at both companies are advising shareholders to vote in favor of the agreement.
CLF stock is up slightly while STZHF stock is up 73.4% as of Monday morning.
