Dear META Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for July 23

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock fans will want to keep an eye on the social media and technology company when July 23 rolls around!
According to recent reports, that’s when Meta Platforms will release the largest version of its Llama-3 model. This is an open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model in development at the Facebook parent company.
These reports claim that the Llama-3 will also be multimodal. That means it will be able to handle more than just generative text. This includes the ability to create images based on prompts from the user.
These reports also claim that Llama-3 will also have a better understanding of questions. The current version, Llama-2, won’t answer some questions that it believes are controversial. However, the new model has a better grasp of questions with additional context.
What This Means for META Stock
Considering the recent interest in AI companies, the launch of Llama-3 could be a positive catalyst for META stock. That means traders are going to want to watch the stock on July 23 to see how it reacts to the new AI launch.
META stock is up 1.1% as of Monday morning with more than 3.9 million shares traded. Its daily average trading volume is still above that at about 15 million units.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.