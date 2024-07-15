Morgan Stanley Doubles Down on Apple (AAPL) Stock With Top AI Call

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is trending on social media and business news websites today, and the firm’s shares are up about 1.5%. The name is in focus after investment bank Morgan Stanley identified it as a top pick in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. The bank expects the demand for the company’s devices to soar going forward, lifting AAPL stock.
Meanwhile, Apple’s revenue in India surged roughly 33% in the year that ended in March, Bloomberg is reporting today.
Morgan Stanley’s Upbeat Note
After Apple introduced its AI plans last month, Morgan Stanley wrote that the initiatives would lift the sales of the company’s iPhones and iPads. Noting that only 8% of iPhones can utilize the company’s new AI tools, the bank predicts that the company could hand over almost 500 million iPhones in the next two years.
Before Apple unveiled its AI plans, Morgan Stanley predicted that the firm would sell 230 million to 235 million iPhones. The bank believes that the market is still underestimating the extent to which the company’s AI moves will boost its iPhone sales.
The bank increased its price target on APPL to $273 from $216.
Apple Is Getting Bigger in India
Bloomberg reported this morning, citing an unnamed source, that in the year that ended in March, Apple’s sales in India surged about 33% to a record total of almost $8 billion. The company is looking to increase its revenue in the Asian nation to offset its sales declines in China.
According to the country’s Statistics Ministry, its GDP rose 8.2% in the fiscal year that ended in March.
The Price Action of AAPL Stock
Heading into today, Apple stock had advanced 20% so far this year, and the name was up 33.5% in the preceding three months.
