Morgan Stanley Doubles Down on Apple (AAPL) Stock With Top AI Call

Heading into today, AAPL stock had jumped 33.5% in the preceding three months

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 15, 2024, 9:53 am EDT

  • Apple (AAPL) stock is trending and climbing today after Morgan Stanley issued an upbeat note on the company.
  • The bank expects the company’s AI initiatives to lift the sales of its iPhones and iPads tremendously.
  • Heading into today, AAPL stock has risen 20% so far in 2024.
Source: sylv1rob1 / Shutterstock.com

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is trending on social media and business news websites today, and the firm’s shares are up about 1.5%. The name is in focus after investment bank Morgan Stanley identified it as a top pick in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. The bank expects the demand for the company’s devices to soar going forward, lifting AAPL stock.

Meanwhile, Apple’s revenue in India surged roughly 33% in the year that ended in March, Bloomberg is reporting today.

Morgan Stanley’s Upbeat Note

After Apple introduced its AI plans last month, Morgan Stanley wrote that the initiatives would lift the sales of the company’s iPhones and iPads. Noting that only 8% of iPhones can utilize the company’s new AI tools, the bank predicts that the company could hand over almost 500 million iPhones in the next two years.

Before Apple unveiled its AI plans, Morgan Stanley predicted that the firm would sell  230 million to 235 million iPhones. The bank believes that the market is still underestimating the extent to which the company’s AI moves will boost its iPhone sales.

The bank increased its price target on APPL to $273 from $216.

Apple Is Getting Bigger in India

Bloomberg reported this morning, citing an unnamed source, that in the year that ended in March, Apple’s sales in India surged about 33% to a record total of almost $8 billion. The company is looking to increase its revenue in the Asian nation to offset its sales declines in China.

According to the country’s Statistics Ministry, its GDP rose 8.2% in the fiscal year that ended in March.

The Price Action of AAPL Stock

Heading into today, Apple stock had advanced 20% so far this year, and the name was up 33.5% in the preceding three months.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been SMCI, INTC, and MGM. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

