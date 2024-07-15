SMCI Stock Alert: Super Micro Computer Is Joining the Nasdaq-100

Shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock opened in the green after Nasdaq announced that it had selected the company to join the Nasdaq-100 Index and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index. Super Micro will replace Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), which is down by over 50% year-to-date (YTD). The replacement will take place before the market opens on Monday, July 22.
“This milestone is a testament to our relentless dedication, innovative spirit, and unwavering commitment to exceeding customer expectations,” said CEO Charles Liang. “We remain focused on driving first-to-market innovation, green computing, leading the emerging AI market, and sustainable growth while creating long-term shareholder value.”
During the next Nasdaq-100 quarterly rebalancing, SMCI stock will be considered for inclusion in three other indices, which are the Nasdaq-100 Tech Sector Index, the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Market-Cap Weighted Index and the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted.
The Nasdaq-100 follows the 100 largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq. The addition of Super Micro will result in the index and any exchange-traded fund (ETF) or mutual fund that tracks the index buying up shares of SMCI, which could boost Super Micro’s stock price.
The announcement comes just a few months after SMCI was added to the S&P 500 Index. Shares of the server and storage vendor are up by over 210% YTD and continue to surge on the heels of an artificial intelligence (AI) boom.
Meanwhile, another catalyst could be just around the corner. According to Wells Fargo, the company could preannounce its second-quarter earnings later this week.
Analysts at the firm noted that Super Micro has historically preannounced or announced its earnings 18 to 24 days after the end of the quarter, with an average time of 19 days after. 19 days after June 30 gets us to Friday, July 19.
“As a reminder, shares of SMCI sold off 23% on 4/19 following the announced F3Q24 earnings release date without a positive pre-announcement,” cautioned Wells Fargo. The financial services company has a SMCI price target of $890 and an “equal weight” rating.
