DJT Stock Alert: Trump Media Joins Russell 1000, Russell 3000 Indices

Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT) stock is up on Monday following the Truth Social parent company’s shares joining the Russell 1000 and Russell 3000 indices.
Today marks the first day of trading after DJT stock joined the Russell 1000 and Russell 3000 indices after markets closed on Friday. Trump Media & Technology was added to the indices as part of their 2024 annual reconstitution.
Trump Media & Technology will remain on the indices for at least one year as they are only updated annually. The Russel 3000 index tracks the 3,000 biggest companies in the U.S. This is measured by “objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.”
With inclusion in the Russel 3000 index comes the automatic addition to the large-cap Russell 1000 index or small-cap Russell 2000 index. In the case of DJT stock, it was added to the Russell 1000 index.
How This Affects DJT Stock Today
With this news comes an increased interest in DJT stock today. That has more than 7 million shares changing hands as of this writing. This is above its daily average trading volume of about 6.9 million shares.
DJT stock is up 1.6% on Monday afternoon. The stock is also up 90.6% since the start of the year.
