Fisker Stock Alert: CEO Slashes Salary to Cover Bankruptcy Costs

Fisker (OTCMKTS:FSRNQ) CEO Henrik Fisker has cut his salary to $1 in an effort to pay off the company’s bankruptcy expenses. Fisker stock, which is traded on the over-the-counter exchange or “pink sheets,” is down more than 8% today.
In a filing submitted Tuesday, John DiDonato, Fisker’s chief restructuring officer, told the bankruptcy court that Henrik Fisker and his wife, who serves as Fisker’s CFO and COO, Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, have chosen to accept a salary of $1 to continue paying off “vital business expenses” as the business liquidates its stock of vehicles.
According to DiDonato, the Fiskers had also decided to abstain from receiving severance payments and healthcare benefits.
Per a 2022 SEC filing, Fisker and Gupta-Fisker were each paid $62,400 per year, the minimum base salary for their positions. They did each receive bonuses of $710,000.
Fisker Stock Slides Following Massive Recall
While Fisker was once valued as high as $8 billion and considered a potential rival to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), the company filed for Ch. 11 bankruptcy protections just last month after failing to find a buyer for the business.
Just yesterday, news broke that Fisker will recall more than 11,000 SUVs all over the world due to a faulty water pump that could result in power loss. Indeed, 11,308 Oceans were numbered in the company’s fourth recall, about 7,500 of which are located in the U.S.
“A communication failure with the cabin electric water pump can cause the high voltage battery management system (BMS) to enter limp mode, causing a loss of drive power,” said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
This has only added to the mountain of losses for Fisker stock this year. Indeed, the stock is down 99% this year, trading at less than about 1 cent per share.
