GTLB Stock Alert: GitLab Pops 15% on Sale Rumors

Shares in software development platform GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock jumped nearly 15% overnight on news it may put itself up for sale.
The company, which is partly owned by Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), is said to be worth up to $8 billion.
Among the companies reportedly interested is Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), a cloud monitoring company.
GitLab is expected to open at nearly $57 per share, with a market capitalization of over $9 billion. Datadog was down 4.5% overnight and expected to open at $124 per share, with a market cap of $41.5 billion.
Dog Eats Lab?
Alphabet tripled its GitLab holdings in May and now owns about 22% of the company’s voting stock. However, GTLB stock is down 22% in 2024.
GitLab has recently seen critical flaws requiring repeated patches.
Datadog is up 16% in 2024 as the software industry consolidates. Some analysts see GitLab’s observability platform as a good fit within Datadog. Mizuho Securities recently initiated coverage of Datadog with a “buy” rating.
Investors should not confuse GitLab with GitHub, an open-source code repository owned by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Both systems have recently had similar security issues.
Cloud leaders like Alphabet and Microsoft are working to save money on employees and extraneous subsidiaries as they upgrade data centers with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) artificial intelligence (AI) chips. Alphabet is up 33% this year on the strength of internet advertising. Microsoft is up 21% thanks to strength in AI software programs like Copilot.
GTLB Stock: What Happens Next?
No bids have officially emerged for GitLab, and it may take months to negotiate any deal. GitLab is now selling over the rumored Datadog bid price in the hope a second bidder emerges.
As of this writing, Dana Blankenhorn had a LONG position in NVDA and MSFT. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor held a LONG position in NVDA.