Nvidia, Magnificent 7 Stocks Sell Off and Wipe $1.7 Trillion Away. Why the Tech Woes?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) along with Magnificent 7 stocks have lost more than $1.7 trillion in market capitalization in just the past two weeks. Indeed, since their July 10 peak, the group has collectively lost more than 10% of their value, putting them in correction territory for the first time since October 2023. The Mag 7 shed more than $768 billion on Wednesday alone according to MarketWatch, its largest single-day drop in the group’s history.
What’s behind the recent tech slump? Well, it might just be the Federal Reserve.
The June Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report, released earlier this month, showed a surprise decrease in consumer prices. The report was actually so promising that it re-kindled expectations for multiple rate cuts between now and the end of the year, beginning in September.
While this would ordinarily be good for a group of highly leveraged, growth-oriented tech stocks, for some reason it has only weighed down the Mag 7.
Nvidia, Magnificent 7 Stocks Fall on Earnings Disappointment
Wednesday’s selloff in particular was likely the result of underwhelming second-quarter earnings results from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL). Each firm presented their quarterly results on Tuesday evening.
Tesla announced falling profits of about 40%, resulting in a 12.3% drop in TSLA stock on Wednesday. That marks its worst single-day performance since the start of the year.
Meanwhile, Alphabet actually had pretty good earnings results, beating both top and bottom-line growth expectations. However, it seems investors were unhappy with the company’s YouTube ad revenue and hints that its investments into artificial intelligence (AI) may take longer than expected to bear fruit.
“There were signs that it’s going to take longer for them to see a payoff from their investment in AI,” said Bokeh Capital Partners founder and Chief Investment Officer Kim Caughey Forrest to MarketWatch. “To me, that is key.”
Tech stocks have been the bedrock of the S&P 500 in 2024. Indeed, it has been anything but an equitable market this year, with the biggest names in tech reaping the lion’s share of the gains.
The proof is in the pudding. The S&P 500 shed 2.3% of its value on Wednesday, “snapping a 356-day streak without a 2% decline.” After approaching gains of 20% earlier this month, the S&P is now up just 15% year-to-date (YTD).
With rate cuts on the horizon, it’s unclear what’s next for Magnificent 7 stocks. With any luck, investors will regain some confidence heading into the final leg of the year. However, that may rest more so on the Fed and on earnings to come.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua held LONG positions in NVDA and GOOG. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.