WBD Stock Pops as Warner Bros. Considers Streaming Spinoff

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) stock is in the news Thursday as investors react to reports that the entertainment company is considering a spinoff of its streaming division.
According to these reports, Warner Bros. is weighing options that would have it breaking up its business. That includes splitting off its streaming and studio businesses from its television division.
Reports of this plan come as Warner Bros. continues to deal with growing debt. The company is still sitting with $39 billion of debt, which is one of the factors weighing down shares recently.
WBD Stock Reaction Today
Investors in WBD stock appear to be excited about the prospect of the company splitting off its streaming division. These reports sent shares 6.6% higher on Thursday morning.
Alongside that rally comes increased trading of WBD stock. This has nearly 32 million shares changing hands as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 29.1 million shares.
While WBD stock is up on Thursday, it’s been a rough year for the company’s shares. Year-to-date the stock is still down 24%. It’s also 30.6% lower over the last 12 months.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.