Why Is NKGen Biotech (NKGN) Stock Up 18% Today?

NKGen Biotech (NASDAQ:NKGN) stock is rocketing higher on Thursday as the clinical-stage biotechnology company prepares to present new biomarker data on SNK01.
This is the company’s treatment candidate for Alzheimer’s disease. It’s going to provide this data to those attending the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference. This is set to take place from July 28 through Aug. 1.
The focus of the presentation will be on SNK01’s ability to reduce α-synuclein in Alzheimer’s patients. That’s important as α-synuclein has been tied to worse cognitive function for Alzheimer’s patients.
NKGen Biotech will hold its press conference on July 30. It will start at 7:30 a.m. Eastern. The event will end at 4:15 p.m. Eastern that same day. Hosting the event is company chairman and CEO Paul Song.
How This Affects NKGN Stock
NKGN stock is already up 17.7% as of Thursday morning alongside excitement for the upcoming presentation. This brings with it heavy trading with more than 33 million shares changing hands. That’s already well above its daily average trading volume of about 1.5 million shares.
It’s also possible that NKGN stock will see another rally alongside its presentation. That means investors will want to check back in on it when July 30 rolls around.
