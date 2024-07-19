What Is the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD)? CrowdStrike Outage Takes Global Systems Down.

The Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) is getting a lot of attention on Friday as the CrowStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) outage sparks interest in the Windows error screen.
The BSOD appears when Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Windows runs into a critical error during operations. This can happen during the bootup sequence or normal use. It stops the computer and displays an error message for the user.
Many computer issues can trigger the BSOD. However, today’s interest in the term is due to a CrowdStrike outage. A faulty update sent to the cybersecurity company’s Windows customers took thousands of computers out today.
CrowStrike is a global operator in the cybersecurity business and serves a wide range of customers. As a result, the BSOD issue today affects businesses and utilities around the world.
How to Fix the Blue Screen of Death
Considering there are several issues that can cause the BSOD to appear, there’s no one fix for it. Instead, this is the type of issue that requires troubleshooting. That may be best done by a professional.
In the case of the CrowStrike outage, the company already has a fix out for the problem. Unfortunately, it only affects computers that haven’t been hit by the BSOD yet. That means many companies are still struggling to return operations to normal, which explains why the outage is ongoing.
On a side note, the internet seems content to meme about the CrowdStrike outage and BSOD. This saw several meme tokens appear in the crypto market as the terms started to trend today.
