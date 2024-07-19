Why Are So Many Flights Grounded Today?

Travelers wondering why so many flights are grounded today need look no further than the CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) outage that is affecting large parts of the world.
The U.S. airline industry is included in this, with several companies reporting troubles due to the CrowdStrike outage. Many flights are grounded today as they try to sort out the problem caused by CrowdStrike.
The issue is due to a faulty update that CrowdStrike sent to computers running Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Windows operating system. That update triggered a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) for thousands of machines around the world.
With these issues, flights have been grounded today as airlines attempt to get these computers back up and running. While CrowdStrike sent out a fix, it doesn’t affect machines that have already experienced the BSOD. Those need to be fixed manually.
Flights Grounded Today: Airlines Affected by the CrowdStrike Outage
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), several airline companies requested a halt on all flights this morning. Among those making this request are American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).
Due to today’s grounded flights, shares in these companies are also falling. As of Friday morning, AAL is down nearly 1%, UAL is down 1.1%, and DAL is down 1%. CRWD stock is also falling 10.9% today.
