SentinelOne (NYSE:S) stock is rallying higher on Friday as the cybersecurity business’ shares gets a boost the ongoing Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) outage.
The problem likely comes from an update that was sent out by Crowdstrike to devices running Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Windows operating system. This has triggered many of these devices to experience a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD).
The Crowdstrike outage is global and is affecting several areas. That includes airlines, financial markets and other businesses. It’s unclear how long it will be until the issue is resolved, and even when it is, it could leave a permanent stain on the company’s reputation.
Why This Matters to S Stock
SentinelOne is one of Crowdstrike’s rival in the cybersecurity space. While the outage today is bad news for CRWD stock with a 13% drop, it has S shares climbing 8% higher on Friday morning.
That makes sense as investors are betting on SentinelOne and other Crowdstrike amid the outage. The logic here is that some customers may switch away from Crowdstrike due to the losses experienced by its problems.
That also means today is likely going to include even more movement for S and CRWD shares. Investors will want to keep an eye on them Friday as more updates come out about the outage.
