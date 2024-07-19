Why Is Nauticus Robotics (KITT) Stock Down 19% Today?

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the ocean robots and cloud services company announced plans for a reverse split of its shares.
Nauticus Robotics will enact a 1-for-36 reverse split for KITT stock after markets close on Monday. That will see it consolidate every 36 shares of its common stock into a single share.
The reverse stock split won’t change the stakes of investors in the company. Also, any fractional shares that would be issued will be rounded up to a single share. The stock will still trade under the KITT ticker but will switch its CUSIP number to 63911H 207.
What’s Behind the KITT Reverse Stock Split
Nauticus Robotics is enacting this reverse stock split to increase the price of its shares. This is due to its low trading price, with KITT stock closing out Thursday at just 12 cents per share.
With its stock price that low, Nauticus Robotics is in danger of being delisted. The company is using the reverse split to boost the price of its shares and remove that threat.
KITT stock is down 18.5% as of Friday morning with more than 2.5 million shares traded. Its daily average trading volume is still well above that at 32 million shares.
