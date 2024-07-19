Why Is SunPower (SPWR) Stock Down 10% Today?

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the solar power company announced that it is halting some of its operations.
SunPower alerted dealers that it is no longer taking new orders and that it’s halting the shipment of some of its solar power supplies. This change will go into effect on Sept. 17 and includes new leases, PPA sales and new project installations.
Several analysts have reacted to this news with sour statements on SPWR stock. That includes many noting that this isn’t likely a slight interruption for the solar power company.
Here’s what JPMorgan analyst Mark Strouse said about SunPower in a research note obtained by Bloomberg:
“We do not believe this is a temporary halt, but rather an indefinite suspension of SPWR’s future dealings.”
How This Affects SPWR Stock Today
Investors aren’t reacting well to the halt in orders and shipment news from SunPower. This has the stock down 9.7% as of Friday morning. That builds on a roughly 40% drop yesterday. The shares were also down 69.1% year-to-date when markets closed on Thursday.
Today’s drop comes with more than 1.2 million shares of SPWR stock changing hands. That’s still well below its daily average trading volume of about 12 million units. Investors will note that roughly 46 million shares were traded during normal hours yesterday.
There are even more stock market stories traders will want to know about on Friday!
Fortunately, we have all of them ready to go with our market coverage for the day! That includes what’s going on with shares of Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock, 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP) stock and Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) stock today. You can catch up on all of these matters at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Friday
- Why Is Nauticus Robotics (KITT) Stock Down 19% Today?
- Why Is 60 Degrees (SXTP) Stock Up 56% Today?
- Why Is Serve Robotics (SERV) Stock Up 75% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.