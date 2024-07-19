Why Is the Internet Down Around the World? 7 Things to Know About the CrowdStrike Outage.

Sections of the internet are down around the world on Friday as users experience troubles caused by the ongoing CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) outage today!
Let’s get into everything users and investors need to know about the CrowdStrike outage and why it has the internet down on Friday below!
Internet Down: CrowdStrike Outage Details
- The outage started after CrowdStrike sent out a faulty update to machines running Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Windows operating system.
- That has resulted in thousands of Windows machines worldwide experiencing the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD).
- That’s not just limited to personal computers (PCs); even servers have been suffering from the CrowdStrike outage.
- The problem is also affecting a wide range of businesses, such as airlines around the world.
- While CrowdStrike has sent out a fix for the problem, it doesn’t save computers that the BSOD has already hit.
- As a result, many companies have their information technology (IT) departments working to resolve the issue.
- That means it could be some time before all of this is sorted out and parts of the internet are no longer down.
The CrowdStrike outage keeping the internet down today has also affected several of its cybersecurity rivals.
This has many of CrowdStrike’s competitors seeing their shares rise alongside the botched Windows update. You can get up to speed on all of that by checking out the links below!
More CrowdStrike Outage News for Friday
- FTNT Stock Alert: Fortinet Is on Watch for CrowdStrike Outage Gains
- SentinelOne (S) Stock Is Up 8% as CrowdStrike Outage Lifts Cybersecurity Peers
- Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Pops as CrowdStrike Outage Boosts Rivals
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.