FTNT Stock Alert: Fortinet Is on Watch for CrowdStrike Outage Gains

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock is among the cybersecurity shares investors will want to keep an eye on Friday alongside the CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) outage.
What appears to be a bad update from CrowdStrike has taken out machines running Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Windows operating systems around the world. This has them displaying a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) and rendering many inoperable.
The issue is far-reaching, with several sectors affected by the CrowdStrike outage. That includes airlines, financial services and many other markets that are suffering on Friday. As issues continue, it’s possible this will cause problems for sectors connected to these businesses.
What That Means for FTNT Stock
With these troubles come investors betting on alternatives to CrowdStrike shares. That’s seen several cybersecurity stocks rise higher on Friday. FTNT hasn’t taken off just yet with only a 1.1% gain on Friday morning. That comes with some 48,000 shares traded, as compared to a daily average of around 5.6 million shares.
However, traders will want to keep an eye on the stock throughout the day. The ongoing CrowdStrike outage could be a positive catalyst that sends shares of FTNT stock higher. This would see it join a growing number of cybersecurity stocks that are benefitting from CRWD’s woes. That includes a 12.7% drop for CRWD shares as of this writing.
Investors will want to dive into more of the most recent stock market stories below! That includes extensive coverage of the CrowdStrike outage and how it affects other cybersecurity companies. You can get into all of that news below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- SentinelOne (S) Stock Is Up 8% as CrowdStrike Outage Lifts Cybersecurity Peers
- Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Pops as CrowdStrike Outage Boosts Rivals
- Why Is SunPower (SPWR) Stock Down 10% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.