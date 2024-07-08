Why Is China Liberal Education (CLEU) Stock Down 45% Today?

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock is falling hard on Monday as the company’s shares continue their recent downward movement.
Shares of CLEU stock have been on a downward trend over the last week. The stock’s movement throughout 2024 has also been volatile. That includes many sharp declines and strong rallies.
Investors will note that today’s drop comes without any clear news from China Liberal Education. There are no press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is rallying today, and the same is true for news from analysts.
It does bear mentioning that the volatility could be tied to its penny stock status. This comes from CLEU stock’s prior closing price of $2.18 per share and market capitalization of $62.82 million.
Recent CLEU Stock Movement
Investors will note that CLEU stock closed out Friday down 24%. That came with some 13 million shares traded. For comparison, the daily average trading volume of China Liberal Education stock is about 1.5 million shares. Its float is also only 2.16 million units.
CLEU stock is down 45% as of Monday morning. That comes with more than 691,000 shares of the stock on the move as of this writing.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.