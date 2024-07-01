Why Is Delta Apparel (DLA) Stock Down 34% Today?

Delta Apparel (NYSEMKT:DLA) stock is down on Monday with an apparent lack of news from the activewear and lifestyle apparel products company this morning.
There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why DLA stock is down today. No analyst news would also be behind the drop the shares are seeing this morning.
However, it is worth noting that shares of DLA stock are down after an unexpected rally on Friday. That caused the shares to close out normal trading hours up 16%. This came alongside heavy trading, with more than 4.5 million units exchanged. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 124,000 shares. Its float is also 5.36 million units.
DLA Stock Movement Today
Continuing that heavy trading on Monday, more than 325,000 shares of DLA stock changed hands during pre-market hours. This could be a selloff following the extreme trading volume seen on Friday.
Investors will also note that volatility for DLA makes sense. This is due to its penny stock status. That comes from its prior closing price of 58 cents and its market capitalization of just $4.09 million.
DLA stock is down 33.6% as of Monday morning. The stock was down 92% year-to-date when markets closed on Friday.
Investors will want to stick around for more of the most recent stock market stories!
We have all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Monday! A few examples include what’s going on with shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Loop Media (NYSEMKT:LPTV) stock, as well as the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning. All of this news is good to go at the links below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Why Is Chewy (CHWY) Stock Up 12% Today?
- Why Is Loop Media (LPTV) Stock Up 69% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.