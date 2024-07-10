Why Is Longeveron (LGVN) Stock Up 53% Today?

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) stock is rocketing higher on Wednesday after the clinical-stage biotechnology company announced a new designation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The FDA has granted Longeveron’s Lomecel-B the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation. This is the company’s treatment for mild Alzheimer’s Disease.
This is big news for LGVN stockholders as it marks the first time the RMAT designation has been granted to a cellular therapeutic Alzheimer’s treatment candidate. This comes after positive results from a Phase 2 study were reported late last year. The company is also preparing for a presentation of this data on July 28, 2024.
Longeveron Chief Medical Officer Nataliya Agafonova said the following about the designation:
“We are thrilled to receive the RMAT designation for Lomecel-B™ for the treatment of mild Alzheimer’s Disease and we look forward to meeting with the FDA to discuss the path forward and the development plans for Alzheimer’s Disease in the very near future.”
LGVN Stock Movement Today
With this news comes heavy trading of LGVN shares on Wednesday. That has more than 86 million shares changing hands as of this writing. This is well above its daily average of about 8.5 million shares.
LGVN stock is up 52.5% as of Wednesday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That's because these "penny stocks" are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators.
