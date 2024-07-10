Robotaxi Rally: Baidu (BIDU) Stock Pops as Apollo Go Orders Climb

Chinese software company Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock rose on the news that its Apollo Go robotaxi business is growing and could generate a profit in 2025.
BIDU stock rose 2.3% overnight. It opened this morning at $97.59 per share, a market capitalization of over $34 billion. Shares are down 17% so far in 2024, 33% over the last year.
China’s Waymo
Baidu came to prominence for its search engine, sometimes called “China’s Google,” which still has over 50% of that country’s search market. Thus, the robotaxi business might be called “China’s Waymo.”
Waymo robotaxis have been drawing praise in San Francisco, although one was pulled over in Phoenix recently after it was confused by construction zone signage.
Waymo’s success, and China policies approving of robotaxis, have drawn investor interest. Apollo Go is handling 6,000 riders daily in the city of Wuhan alone, one of four markets it’s now serving. Beijing said it will support expanding the service into Hong Kong.
Apollo Go has also held talks with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on a robotaxi alliance. Tesla has integrated Baidu’s maps into its self-driving effort.
But it’s not all clear sailing. Beijing’s draft guidelines mandate having drivers or safety officers on board unless the taxi can be intercepted remotely. Taxi drivers also complain about the competition. Apollo Go says some on social media have been filing false accident complaints to discredit the company.
In addition, one of Apollo’s robotaxis hit a pedestrian on July 7. Users on social media are taking Baidu’s side because the pedestrian was walking against the light.
BIDU Stock: What Happens Next?
In addition to Apollo Go, Baidu has a chatbot called Ernie. The company has taken out over 1,200 patents involving generative AI (GenAI) over the last decade.
The renewed interest in Baidu may not be short-lived.
