Why Is New Horizon Aircraft (HOVR) Stock Down 6% Today?

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) stock is falling on Wednesday after the aerospace original equipment manufacturer company’s shares underwent a rally yesterday.
That saw shares of HOVR stock close out normal trading hours on Tuesday up 32.2%. This came alongside heavy trading with more than 2.5 million shares changing hands. For the record, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 915,000 shares.
The news that sent HOVR stock flying higher yesterday is its plans to attend the Farnborough International Airshow 2024. This is set to take place from July 22 to July 26 at the Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre in Farnborough, England.
HOVR Stock Movement on Wednesday
Considering the rally of HOVR stock yesterday, it makes sense it would give up some of those gains today. However, investors will want to keep an eye on New Horizon Aircraft shares. It’s possible they could see another rally next week during the Farnborough International Airshow 2024.
HOVR stock is down 5.9% as of Wednesday morning. About 52,000 shares have been traded as of this writing. When markets closed yesterday, the stock was down 91.3% year-to-date.
Investors will want to stick around for even more of the most recent stock market stories on Wednesday!
We have all of the hottest stock market happenings that traders need to know about today! That includes all of the latest news concerning shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock, Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) stock and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) today. All of this info is ready at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Wednesday
- Why Is Five Below (FIVE) Stock Down 14% Today?
- Why Is Aditxt (ADTX) Stock Up 72% Today!
- Trade of the Day: Buy Near-Expiry Call Options on Rocket (RKT) Stock
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.