Why Is Predictive Oncology (POAI) Stock Up 70% Today?

Shares of biotechnology specialist Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) — which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning models for the discovery of novel biomarkers in cancer research protocols — soared on Thursday. Earlier, the company announced a major development in terms of the predictability models of ovarian cancer. Therefore, POAI stock jumped higher on the credibility boost.
According to the biotech firm’s press release, a retrospective ovarian cancer study with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital (based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) demonstrated that Predictive’s ML models can more accurately forecast short-term and long-term survival outcomes compared to clinical data alone.
Fundamentally, this development has brought much excitement to POAI stock because Predictive’s deep learning protocol — combined with a diverse biobank of patient samples — may help accelerate biomarker discovery tied to patient survival and therapeutic response.
In addition, the underlying technology can act as a force multiplier, advancing the development of clinical support tools. The innovation may also allow for more efficient screening for clinical trial enrollment.
Massive Addressable Market Bodes Well for POAI Stock
Beyond the clinical implications, POAI stock soared on the underlying massive total addressable market. According to the release, the biomarker discovery market may end up with a valuation of $51.5 billion by year’s end. Right now, the market capitalization of Predictive sits at $7.14 million.
Further, the sector might only expand from here on out. Data from Grand View Research states that the global biomarker ecosystem was already worth $81.04 billion last year. Whatever the case, experts project that the industry could expand at a compound annual growth rate of 13.36% by 2030. By the forecast culmination point, it may be worth $194.21 billion.
Again, with POAI stock featuring just a morsel of the growing pie, the opportunity for speculators is immense. Still, it must also be acknowledged that Predictive represents a highly speculative investment.
Since the start of the year, POAI stock dropped more than 50% in value. That’s inclusive of today’s blistering run. Further, in the past 52 weeks, POAI suffered a drop of 64%. Not surprisingly, Wall Street analysts currently do not cover Predictive Oncology. Still, that might change due to the equity’s strong performance and significant credibility boost.
