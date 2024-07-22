Why Is Ryanair (RYAAY) Stock Down 14% Today?

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock is dropping on Monday after the company provided investors with its earnings results for its fiscal first quarter of 2025.
The bad news for Ryanair starts with its revenue of 3.63 billion euros. That’s a 1% drop year-over-year. The company mentions that part of this slip is due to an 11% increase in operating costs.
The company’s negative earnings report for fiscal Q1 also includes profits of 360 million euros. To put that in perspective, the company reported a profit of 662.9 million euros in the same period of the year prior.
Ryanair said the following in its latest earnings report.
“In the last 10 days of June we suffered a significant deterioration in European ATC capacity which caused multiple flight delays and cancellations, especially on first wave morning flights, making it more urgent than ever that the new EU Commission and Parliament deliver long delayed reform of Europe’s hopelessly inefficient ATC services.”
RYAAY Stock Hit With Q2 Outlook
Ryanair says that demand in Q2 remains strong by pricing is soft. This has the company expecting its faires for the quarter to come in lower than the previous year. It also doesn’t have any insight into how it will perform in the third and fourth quarters of the year.
RYAAY stock is down 13.9% as of Monday morning. That builds on an 11.6.% drop year-to-date when markets closed on Friday.
We have all of the latest stock market news worth reading about below!
Our coverage of the stock market continues with more hot market happenings on Monday! That includes what has shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock, Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) stock and Tellurian (NYSEMKT:TELL) stock on the move today. All of that info is ready at the links below!
More Stock Market News on Monday
- Why Is Exicure (XCUR) Stock Down 27% Today?
- Why Is Serve Robotics (SERV) Stock Up 45% Today?
- Why Is Tellurian (TELL) Stock Up 66% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.