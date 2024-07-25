Why Is Tivic Health Systems (TIVC) Stock Up 44% Today?

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) stock is rising higher on Thursday after the bioelectronic medicine company updated its intellectual property portfolio.
According to Tivic Health Systems, it has received two new patents that better protect its intellectual properties. That includes US Patent 12,011,592 and European Patent EP3615133. Both of these cover the devices and methods used to “identify preferred treatment points and trigger a treatment mode.”
On top of that, the company was also granted European Patent EP3615134. This covers the dynamic adjustment of voltage used in the treatment phase. That improves device performance and user comfort.
Tivic Health Systems Chief Scientific Officer Blake Gurfein said the following about the patents.
“The adaptive design and personalization of treatment parameters are unique features of our intellectual property that make our existing product line effective, comfortable and easy to use. We are committed to continuing to build a robust intellectual property portfolio supporting both current and future products, including our emerging assets in non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation.”
TIVC Stock Movement Today
With all of this news comes heavy trading of TIVC stock on Thursday. That has more than 33 million shares on the move as of this writing. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 816,000 shares.
TIVC stock is up 44% as of Thursday morning. The stock is down 83.1% year-to-date as of yesterday’s close.
