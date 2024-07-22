Why Is Vocodia (VHAI) Stock Up 100% Today?

Vocodia (BATS:VHAI) is a company many investors may not have heard of. Indeed, with a market capitalization of just $5 million at the time of this writing (and after today’s surge), I’d venture to say that VHAI stock isn’t on most investors’ radars. It wasn’t on mine, prior to the stock’s impressive surge of more than 100% at one point today.
Any time a stock doubles in a given day, investors certainly have the duty to explore the reason behind such an increase — and to find out whether the surge is warranted. What’s more, Vocodia is clearly flying under the radar, considering that its business model revolves around the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in providing practical solutions for clients.
This surge is tied to a press release that Vocodia put forward today in which the company announced a new client on its books. MD Exam, a telemedicine provider, will be integrating Vocodia’s AI-based solutions into its business model to streamline the intake process for providers. After a successful pilot, MD Exam appears to have seen all it needs to see, paving the way for other clients to jump aboard.
Let’s dive more into this news and why investors may want to pay attention to this little-known stock.
VHAI Stock Surges on News of New Client Addition
In today’s session, more than 10 times the average daily share volume has traded hands and we still have time left in the trading day for this number to go higher. Indeed, there’s good reason for this move, as this collaboration could bode well for the company in securing additional clients in a range of industries. Positive outcomes can be used to pitch new prospective clients — that’s how the snowball effect works.
That said, the ultimate size of this deal was not immediately released and the question will be just how fast Vocodia can grow its client base moving forward. But with some notable commentary from MD Exam around Vocodia’s offerings, which provided “impressive speed and low latency,” this is a company that clearly has a product worth considering.
I’m going to do more homework on this name and continue to follow VHAI stock for additional big moves moving forward. For now, this company remains a penny stock I think is worth keeping on the radar due to its growth potential and relatively small current footprint.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed