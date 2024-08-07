FTNT Stock Alert: Why Investors Are Piling Into Fortinet Today

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock is up a staggering 25% today after reporting strong second-quarter earnings results. Indeed, the cybersecurity stock led Wall Street in the morning as the top gainer.
Fortinet managed to hardily beat both earnings and revenue estimates in its fiscal second quarter. The company reported earnings of 57 cents per share on revenue of $1.43 billion, compared to estimated earnings of 41 cents on $1.40 billion.
This has, predictably, earned the admiration of many a Wall Street analyst, including Jefferies’ Joseph Gallo:
“Q2 billings of flat year-over-year growth was better than feared while 35% operating margin was vastly better than expected. Fortinet maintained 2024 billings guide but deferred (firewall) product refresh expectations to 2025. Shares should see a higher floor given better margins which appear sustainable.”
Fortinet also shared an optimistic revenue guidance range of between $1.445 billion and $1.505 billion, which is roughly in line with projections of $1.47 billion.
This has fueled speculation that Fortinet may be in the midst of a potential comeback — not that it will be an easy feat.
“If Fortinet can execute on product evolution in SASE, integration of Lacework/Next DLP (acquisitions), and its push to reinvest in sales and marketing it could make for an interesting 2025 setup, particularly with a planned November analyst day,” said UBS analyst Roger Boyd. “But we admit that there are a lot of moving parts.”
FTNT Stock Swings Into the Green After Slow Start to the Year
With today’s gains, FTNT stock is back in the green for the year after a disappointing few months on the stock market.
Prior to today, FTNT was actually down on the year by about 4%. Now, the stock is up 21% year-to-date, even approaching its highest share price ever, trading at about $69 per share, with its peak dating back to July 2023, at $78 per share.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.