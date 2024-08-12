JetBlue Is Plunging. Why Is JBLU Stock Down 21% Today?

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock is falling hard on Monday after the airline company announced a $400 million senior secured notes offering.
JetBlue is selling $400 million worth of senior secured notes due in 2029. Additionally, initial investors in this offering will have a 13-day option to acquire another $60 million worth of senior secured notes.
JetBlue says that it will use some of the funds from this offer to repurchase its 0.50% senior convertible notes due 2026. The rest will go toward general corporate purposes.
JetBlue also announced a second senior secured notes offering in combination with its new Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, JetBlue Loyalty, LP.
That includes 1.5 billion in senior secured notes due in 2031. It also covers a proposed senior secured Term Loan B due 2029 worth $1.25 billion.
JBLU Stock Hit With Downgrades
Finally, the news surrounding JBLU stock today has resulted in downgrades from analysts. That saw the big three rating agencies lower their ratings for the company’s stock.
All of this news is dragging JBLU stock down 20.6% as of Monday afternoon.
