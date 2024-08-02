July Jobs Report Causes Investor Panic: Did the Fed Wait Too Long to Cut Rates?

Stock indices are tumbling across the board today after the July jobs report came in notably worse than projections. Indeed, Wall Street is abuzz with frenzied speculation that the Federal Reserve may have taken too long to cut rates, inviting a potential recession to take hold in the economy.
The U.S. economy added just 114,000 nonfarm payrolls in July, down substantially from 179,000 in June and well below consensus estimates of 185,000 added jobs. This put the unemployment rate at 4.3%, notably higher than June’s 4.1% and the highest level since October 2021.
Worse yet, average hourly earnings climbed only 0.2% on the month, up 3.6% year-over-year, below estimates on both counts.
Despite early concerns of a recession to come in 2024, the strength of both the economy and stock market had mostly hushed those worries. This report has reignited those recession fears with a vengeance.
“The reality is this employment report flashes a warning signal that this economy does have the ability to turn rather quickly,” said Charlie Ripley, Senior Investment Strategist for Allianz Investment Management.
“From a Fed perspective, this does not translate into making hasty policy decisions, but it should help them remove the rose-tinted glasses when assessing policy decisions at the next meeting. Ultimately, today’s employment data should embolden the committee to cut policy by more than 25 basis points at the next meeting.”
After months of strong unemployment data, today’s jobs bust is a painful reminder that the economy’s “soft landing” has yet to be executed entirely.
It also hints at a potentially aggressive rate-cutting campaign to come.
Just days after the Fed’s July policy meeting, today’s jobs report should move the needle in some notable ways.
While the Fed had already strongly hinted that a rate cut would come in September, the drastic nature of today’s jobs report may mean the central bank will opt for a 50 basis point hike rather than the assumed 25 bp standard. Members of the central bank will also likely be considering a more accelerated pace of rate cuts.
While it was once assumed the Fed would only cut rates once this year, today’s jobs data, alongside a surprisingly optimistic inflation reading in July, may be enough to convince the otherwise conservative Fed to be a bit more ambitious with its policy initiatives, especially given how quickly recession concerns have heated up in the wake of the July jobs report.
Indeed, Wall Street is absolutely abuzz over the potential for a late-year economic downturn, effectively putting an end to the Fed’s long-maintained soft landing narrative.
Not Quite a Red Alarm… Yet
That said, some maintain today’s report doesn’t quite reflect a red alarm situation, at least, yet.
“The latest snapshot of the labor market is consistent with a slowdown, not necessarily a recession,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial. “However, early warning signs suggest further weakness.”
The labor market has remained one of the most steadfast economic indicators over the past few years, even amid elevated interest rates and high inflation.
As such, the Fed is likely to take extra precautions, given how quickly unemployment has climbed over the past several months.
Whether that’s enough to sate a frenzied Wall Street remains to be seen.
